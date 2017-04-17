Tipperary deaths - Monday 17 April, 2017

The late Dr. Aidan O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Dr. Aidan O'Reilly late of Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly London. Beloved brother of Breda McElroy, his late sister Mary Tobin, Anne McCarthy, Katy McRae, Bunny O'Donnell, Tony, Ebbie, his late brother Vinny, Bill, Jack and Terry. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held in St John's the Baptist Church, Kilcash, at 6.30pm on Thursday 20th April 2017.



The late Edward Buckley

The death has occurred of Edward(Ned)Buckley late of Ballyvandron, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Alice (Rohan), Willie, Michael, John and Nora (Fogarty). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Sr. Elizabeth (Sheffield), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 5pm with removal to Ballinaclough Church at 7.30pm, arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Templederry new Cemetery.



The late Monica O'Neill

The death has occurred of Monica (Mona) O'Neill late of Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Deeply regreted by her loving son Jj, daughters Ann Monica and Marie, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Catherine Quinlan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Baby Coffey) Quinlan (née Coffey) late of 9 The Crescent, Cappawhite, Tipperary.Predeceased by her loving husband Martin, son Thomas and daughter Kathleen; very sadly missed by her sons Michael, Denis, Martin and Jim, daughters Breda, Mary, Teresa and Patsy, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Easter Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30pm and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.