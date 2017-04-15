Cloughjordan's new signs point the way for Beara trail in Tipperary

Cloughjordan Community Development Committee has welcomed the installation of the new signage locally for the Beara-Breifne Way.

With the support of local landowners and working with the Ormond Way Association, CCDC has worked to secure the local route way in recent months, and with up 50 beds available in the village through local accommodation providers, Cloughjordan is well placed to become a stop-over location along the route.

Ireland`s longest walking and cycling trail, it runs for over 500kms from the Beara Peninsula in County Cork to Blacklion in Cavan, following the line of the historic march of O’Sullivan Beara in 1603 when, in the aftermath of the Battle of Kinsale, Donal Cam, chieftain of the O’Sullivan Beara clan, and his followers undertook a 14-day march to seek refuge in Breifne.

Pictured with some of the signs in Cloughjordan are Donald Austin, Cloughjordan Business Network; Breda Whelan, local walker; Bawney Hayes, chair, Cloughjordan Heritage Group; Gearoid O Foighil, chair, Cloughjordan Community Development Committee