Lucky Tipperary woman scoops €500,000 in the Lotto

A lucky Roscrea woman who wishes to remain anonymous is laughing all the way to the bank today, after scooping half a million Euro in the Lotto.

Lottery players filled their boots today with some very lucky winners arriving in Lottery HQ today, ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

One lucky winner from Roscrea in Co. Tipperary has claimed her cheque for €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize on Tuesday 11 April.

The lady who has worked for 26 years in the same factory will now be looking to buy her first home after her life changing win. The Roscrea woman was the biggest winner of this week’s Lotto winners.

‘Unbelievable! Just unbelievable!!! It will totally change my life’, gushed the winner. ‘I checked my ticket on the App on Wednesday and I got a chill right down my spine. I didn’t know who to tell.’

‘I’ve been a regular player of Lotto, EuroMillions and Telly Bingo for years. I even bought my ticket for Friday night’s EuroMillions draw on the way up here in the car’ she said.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Mathew Keane, Main St, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. At a cost of just €1 extra per line, the EuroMillions Plus draw gives players an extra chance to win €500,000.

Accompanied to the National Lottery by her son, the lady plans to enjoy the win with a weekend away with her partner for Easter and will begin to tell close family and friends of her good fortune over the coming weeks.

Separately today, a Meath man has claimed a cheque for €55,750 in last night’s midweek Lotto draw for matching five numbers and the bonus. The online player always plays the numbers of his family members’ birthdays and they paid out handsomely in Wednesday night’s draw.

