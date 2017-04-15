Endometriosis patient 'relieved' to finally receive hospital appointment

A Thurles mother who was on a waiting list to see an endometriosis specialist has said she is extremely “relieved” to finally receive a hospital appointment after years of battling to get her condition recognised by medical professionals.

Last month Tracy Hayde from St. Ita's Terrace, Thurles spoke to the Tipperary Star about the debilitating illness she has been living with since her teens which leaves her bed bound in pain for several days every month.

After fighting to have her condition recognised, Tracy was officially diagnosed in 2015, and subsequently placed on another waiting list to see a specialist in Dublin for treatment.

However Tracy was told that she could have to wait up to three years before she would be seen by the specialist despite the condition deeply affecting her way of living.

“I was very persistent. I kept following up every phone call, letter, everything. I want to let others know who might be in the same boat to keep track of every conversation, every note and make sure everything is followed up.”

“I'm delighted to finally get my appointment as it means I can just focus on getting better for my daughter Ruby. I will most likely need surgery and that could take a long time to get to that point but it's a foot in the door on the road to recovery,” says Tracy.

“It will certainly be a long road ahead but I feel so relieved that I’m at least making progress in trying to get back a normal life.”

For more information contact The Endometriosis Association of Ireland. Tel: 01 873 5702/ 086 3203855. E-mail: info@endo.ie Web: www.endometriosis.ie