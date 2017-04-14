Nenagh Walking Club to host an open day

As part of National Spring Clean, Nenagh Walking Club took to the banks of the Nenagh River last Sunday for a walk and to collect litter.

The club will hold an open day on Sunday, April 23, when anybody intrested in hillwalking are invited to join us for a walk in the Arra mountains.

The venue is the old Killoran school, near Portroe. We will start out on our hike from there at 12pm and will return to Killoran for refreshments and a chat after our hike.

For people travelling from Nenagh, meet at Kenyon Street car park at 11am, or at Gleesons shop, Portroe, at 11.20am.

It’s important to come prepared for the hike with walking boots, rain gear, some water and a light snack.

The club was founded in the year 2000 and holds a variety of hillwalks each week. In summer, the Tuesday evening walks take to the hills and in winter reverts to Nenagh bypass. The Sunday walks consist of a variety of different grades of hill walks. There is also a hillwalk every Thursday morning.

New members can partake in three trial walks before joining the club. Members are automaticaly insured under Mountaineering Ireland insurance cover.

Meanwhile, the clubs first weekend away event for 2017 is a three-day hike from Tralee to Dingle on the The Kerry Camino from may 5 to 7. Many of the club members are veterans of the Camino in Spain. Others have gone further afield to the mountains in Europe, Africa, South America, Nepal and India.

For further information see our club website Nenagh Walking Club, or contact Willie at 087-6633577.

The club's next walk is on April 14, (Good Friday), with walk taking in the Millennium Cross and Tountinna from the Look Out. Meet at Spar, Portroe, at 10am. Contact Paddy, 086-8562444.

The Tuesday evening hikes continue on April 18 with a hike around Tountinna. Meet at Spar, Portroe, at 7.15pm. Contact Paddy, 086 -856244, or Mary, 087-9735164, for further details. The club has undertaken a new initiative with its “last of the summer wine” walks. Any club member wishing to meet for an easy level walk, meet at the Abbey Court car park on Thursdays at 10.30am. There will be a different walk every Thursday. Contact Willie, 087 -6633577 for details.