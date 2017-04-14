Newport residents express outrage over unfinished estate

Residents at Glencree in Newport have expressed outrage over the “dangerous” grounds at the entrance to the estate which they say is putting their children's lives in danger.

Work began on Glencree in 2003 and originally included plans for a state of the art crèche at the entrance to the estate. However residents have expressed their anger that 14 years later the estate entrance still resembles a “building site” with many saying the dilapidated wire fences, unused building materials and machinery are an “accident waiting to happen.”

An online petition started by the residents has collected 176 signatures to date and the group are now seeking the support of local business owners and the wider community to get behind their campaign.

“We just want to see the place made safer. It's a disheartening site to be greeted with every day and we don't want our children to think this is normal. The whole site is an accident waiting to happen. A clean, welcoming entrance is all we are asking for,” one resident told the Tipperary Star.

“Our estate is one of the first things you see coming from Thurles into the town and it's not a welcoming image for Newport.”

“We bought these properties at the peak of the boom. We were patient during the downturn but things are showing no sign of improving here. We are not going to go away this time. Enough is enough.”

Residents also say they feel let down by local TD's and councillors and are now appealing to Minister Simon Coveney to take action on their behalf.

To help the residents reach their petition target visit www.change.org-glencree estate