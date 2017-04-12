Lough Derg fish study meeting to be held in Ballina, Tipperary

The results of a major fish study on Lough Derg will be released this Wednesday night at a meeting in the Lakeside Hotel, Ballina, at 7.30pm.

The study was carried out over the past while on the lake, with over 2,000 samples being sent to centres in Belfast and Canada for analysis.

The findings of the Lough Derg Native Fish Biodiversity Project will be used to manage stocks in the lake and its rivers and to maintain the area as a top class fishery.

The report will play a huge part in identifying the cause of falls in fish stocks in the river over the past few years, though it is reported that the downward trend has been halted.

It also comes at a time when coarse fishing on the lake is seeing an upturn both in membership of local anglig clubs and the number of European visitors coming to the area on fishing holidays, especially those looking for pike.

The results will be revealed by freshwater biologist Dr Fran Igoe