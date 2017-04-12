Nenagh's Dublin Road next on the list for pipe laying work

Nenagh motorists are facing more disruption this month when work starts on pipe laying along Dublin Road as part of Ervia's €17m plan to upgrade the town's infrastructure.

Over the past few weeks, work has been ongoing on Friar Street and Martyr's Road, with some inconvenience caused for shops along Abbey Street and the Friday country market.

However, it is anticipated that the work on Dublin Road, which is due to commence on Monday, April 24 and last until Friday, June 23, will be among the worst to hit the town since the massive project to install natural gas, water mains and waste water facilities started in 2016.

With limited room to manoeuver on diversions, the Abbey Court hotel has allowed a temporary road to be built through its complex which will see motorists diverted around the back of the hotel.

It is believed that at least one business on Dublin Road threatened to seek an injunction preventing the work from going ahead due to the impact it would have on their business if no proper diversion was put in place.

“As Martyr’s Road is a significant link around the town centre, work taking place there had led to some additional traffic congestion in recent weeks.

“Ervia would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this essential work and wish to thank the businesses in the area for their co-operation and support during this time.

“In response to concerns raised by Tipperary County Council and the business community, works were suspended in the Summerhill area pending the completion of the work on Martyr’s Road.

“Ervia will continue to engage with local businesses to address any concerns they may have,” the company said in a statement.

However, the good news is that the project is coming to a halt with all major work expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

The next phase of the work will involve up to a 4m deep excavations on the Dublin Road to enable the laying of 400m of gas and wastewater mains.

This work will involve the closure of two sections of the road for a nine-week period from April 24 to June 23.

Section 1 is from the Abbey Court Hotel northern entrance to the Lidl access road and Section 2 is from the Lidl access road to Casement’s Terrace.

Traffic management plans will be put in place for these works, which will see traffic travelling in both directions. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and notices posted in local media to advise road users of alternative routes as the work progresses.

“We are approaching a very significant milestone in this project, with the main bulk of work around the town centre now completed. The Dublin Road work is the last major excavation element of the project to be carried out. We acknowledge that the scale of the works has resulted in disruption to businesses and road users in the town to date and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result. However, we would also like to thank local residents and the business community for their patience and co-operation as we work to deliver this project which will have significant long term economic and social benefits for Nenagh,” said construction manager Brendan McDermot.

He said that as the work progresses to Dublin Road, Ervia will continue to work with all stakeholders to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Again, we would like thank the people of Nenagh, the Nenagh businesses and especially the Abbey Court Hotel for their co-operation and support as we aim to complete the final element of the wastewater works,” he said.

To date the Ervia has laid 3km of the planned 4.2km of water main within the town, 1.3 km of the planned 1.7 km of wastewater main and over 9km of gas mains.