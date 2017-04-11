Kickstart your Vhi Women's Mini Marathon preparation at your local Tipperary parkrun

Vhi Support Team member, David Gillick is encouraging Tipperary women preparing for the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon to get down to their local parkrun and kick start their training on April 22nd.

Templemore parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9:30am. The run takes place in Templemore Park. It is free but you must register before your first run. Don't forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode. If you forget it, you won't get a time. Go along and join in whatever your pace. It is entirely organised by volunteers and any help is welcomed. You can email: templemorehelpers@parkrun.com to offer your help.

parkrun supports local communities in organising free, weekly, timed 5km runs every Saturday morning at 60 venues all over Ireland, with around 5,000 people of every age and ability taking part each week.

Women who want to enter the “jogger” and “fast jogger” categories in the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon can also achieve their qualification time at any one of sixty parkrun events nationwide. The qualification time for the ‘jogger’ category is a sub 40 minute 5km while the ‘fast jogger’ category requires a sub 30 minute 5km.

Entries for the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon are filling up fast and close on April 28th so enter TODAY!

1.By registering online at www.VhiWomensMiniMarathon.ie

2.By post - application forms will be available in The Herald every Wednesday and Saturday

To register for a parkrun in Tipperary visit www.parkrun.ie. New registrants should select their chosen event as their home location. You will then receive a personal barcode which acts as your free entry to any parkrun event worldwide.

For further information on the 2017 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon visit www.Vhiwomensminimarathon.ieor follow on Facebook at www.Facebook/vhiwomensminimarathon or twitter @VhiWmm.