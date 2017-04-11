Cllr Siobhan Ambrose welcomes decision to hold National Famine Commemoration in Ballingarry

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose has welcomed the announcement from Heather Humphreys, Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and chair of the National Famine Commemoration Committee, that this year's National Famine Commemoration will take place in Ballingarry on Saturday, September 30.

This is the first occasion on which the commemoration will be hosted in Tipperary since the establishment of the National Famine Commemoration Committee in 2008.

“The decision to hold the event in Ballingarry provides an opportunity for Tipperary to lead sentiment in reflecting on the historical impact of the Great Famine in Ireland and to link with our diaspora in remembering the many generations of Irish people on whose lives the Famine had an enduring effect,” she said.

Cllr Ambrose congratulated the members of the Ballingarry 1848 Historical Society on their diligent work and persistence in securing this prestigious national commemoration event for Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath also thanked Martin Maher, chairman; Dr Thomas McGrath and the members of the Ballingarry 1848 Historical Society and said that Tipperary County Council was looking forward to working with them in putting in place the very substantial arrangements that would now be made to host the national commemorative day and series of events that will lead into the event .

Following the submission of a notice of motion by Cllr Imelda Goldsboro “seeking the support of Tipperary County Council members to write to Minister Heather Humphreys requesting her support in hosting the National Famine Commemoration 2017 at the Famine Warhouse 1848, Ballingarry, County Tipperary”, the Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the proposal at meeting last December.