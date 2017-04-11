Society of St. Vincent de Paul Mid-West branch

The Society of St Vincent de Paul, Mid-West Region held their first annual Young SVP Day on 5th April in the Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea.

Young SVP is a youth development programme which aims to provide opportunities for young people to engage in social action in their own communities, encouraging personal and social development.

It allows students to learn new skills, develop their understanding of social justice, give back to their community and gain experience of youth led social action. The programme has been rolled out for the first time across the Mid-West Region during the 2016/17 school year, with over 400 students from Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Offaly taking part and creating positive change in their communities.

Some of the work the students did involved organising food & toy appeals, running various fundraising events, helping the elderly in their community, promoting positive mental health, educating others and helping primary school students with reading skills.

Their projects reflect the ethos of The Society by promoting SVP values of providing Support and Friendship, promoting Self-sufficiency, Volunteering and working for Social Justice. The Young SVP Day was a great opportunity for us to celebrate all this good our young volunteers did and still do for their communities.

For more information on the Young SVP Programme, please contact our Youth Development Officer – Ivana Kolic on 085 253 9696 or ivana.kolic@svp.ie.