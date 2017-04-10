Tipperary's population increases to 159,553 - census

The population of County Tipperary now stands at about 160,000 people, and the Premier County has the smallest percentage of 'non-Catholics' in Ireland, according to the latest 2016 census results.

The Central Statistics Office published preliminary findings on Thursday, from Census 2016, and they make for some interesting reading regarding the Premier County.

While the population of Ireland overall stands at 4,761,865 in April 2016, an increase of 173,613 (3.8%) since April 2011, the population of County Tipperary is now 159,553, an increase of 0.5% over the five years.

Tipperary’s population in April 2016 was comprised of 79,668 males and 79,885 females. There were 53,009 more females than males in the State in April 2016, giving an overall sex ratio of 97.8 males for every 100 females, a slight decline on the 2011 ratio of 98.1.

The average age of Tipperary’s population in April 2016 was 38.6 years, compared to 37.4 years in April 2011. Nationally, the average age of the population was 37.4, up from 36.1 in April 2011. The number of males aged 65 and overall increased by 22% to 296,837, while the number of females aged 65 and over increased by 16.7% to 340,730.

Some 8,013 people were divorced/separated in Tipperary, a rate of 5.0%, compared to the national rate of 4.7%. The number of divorced people in Ireland has increased to 103,895 (18%) since 2011.The number of separated people increased slightly to 118,178 (from 116,194 in 2011).

Meanwhile, 65,391 people in Tipperary stated that they could speak Irish, compared to 67,338 in April 2011. Within this figure, 1,450 spoke Irish daily outside the education system, while 3,723 spoke Irish weekly outside the education system. Nationally, 1,761,420 people stated that they were able to speak Irish, with 73,803 speaking Irish daily outside the education system and 111,473 doing so weekly.

Records show that 1,228 Irish Travellers resided in County Tipperary in April 2016, an increase of 6.8% since 2011. Nationally, the number of people enumerated as Irish Travellers increased by 5.1% to 30,987.

The Census showed that 35,813 dwellings in Tipperary had broadband access in April 2016, an increase of 16.7% since April 2011. Some 6,881 dwellings had non-broadband internet access, an increase of 2.2%, while the number of dwellings with no internet access fell by 23.4% to 14,912. Nationally,312,982 dwellings (18.4%) had no internet connection, down from more than 1 in 4 (25.8%) in 2011.

The most common type of housing in Tipperary is a 'detached' house, in line with Munster and national norms. Some 58.2% of Tipp people live in this type of dwelling, compared to 50.1% in all of Munster.

There are 59,276 households in Tipperary, with 467,864 in Munster, and an average of 2.7 persons per household.

Records show that 5.2% of the Tipperary population recorded 'no religious' belief, below Munster (8.6%) and nationwide (9.8%). Tipperary also has the lowest number of non-Catholics at 12.9 per cent. Nationwide, the number of Catholics fell to 3,729,100 from 3,861,300, and comprised 78.3% of the population in April 2016, compared to 84.2% in April 2011.

The percentage of the population who are recorded as 'non-Irish nationals' in Tipperary is 9.0%, somewhat below Munster (10.4%) and Ireland overall (11.6%).