Jobs: Job seekers invited to event in Thurles highlighting employment opportunities

The Anner Hotel is the place to be tomorrow Tuesday for a free information and recruitment event which is being run by ICOS Skillnet and is supported by the Department of Social Protection.

‘Foot in The Door’ – an Irish co-operative industry initiative targeting potential new employees for a range of companies is coming to Thurles, at the Anner Hotel tomorrow Tuesday 11th April, 2017 from 9am - 1pm. The free information and recruitment event is being run by ICOS Skillnet and is supported by the Department of Social Protection.

Employers showcasing at the event include Centenary Thurles Co-op andTipperary Co-op. There will also be support and advice offered by the Department of Social Protection and consultants from the business and careers advisory firm, Keith Harford and Associates.

Billy Goodburn, ICOS Skillnet Manager said ““The future growth and expansion of the Irish economy requires additional human resources. This event will be attended by some of the top dairy processing co-operatives and a number of careers and recruitment experts to help people gear up for new employment opportunities. Participants will also have access to a range of online self development programmes for free.”

To register to attend, or for more information, please contact Breeda or Billy on 01-6131348 or on email: billy.goodburn@icos.ie