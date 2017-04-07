Fair City actress to launch DIL in Tipperary town

Fair City actress Rachel Pilkington is set to launch the first ever Darkness into Light for Tipperary town on May 6.

The former Clinic and Glenroe star was on hand to help launch this year's #ShareTheLight campaign for Pieta House in her role as ambassador for the charity alongside celebrity chef Derry Clarke and journalist Charlie Bird last month.

The event starts at 4.15am from Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town and all participants must register online by April 27th to receive a T-shirt.

Last year's DIL saw 130,000 people from Ireland and across the world take part in the movement. Five more towns in Tipperary will also host DIL events on May 6 including Nenagh, Cashel, Thurles, Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea.

To find out more information and to take part in this year’s event log on to www.darknessintolight.ie.