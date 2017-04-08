Ballysloe NS embrace Junior Entrepreneur Programme

Ballysloe NS have officially launched their new GBG Sports half zip training tops as part of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme writes Ballysloe Principal Derval Dunne.

We began this journey in January 2017 and developed it over the past 10 weeks to bring it to this stage. It all began with a very structured programme that the Junior Entrepreneur Programme Directors provided us with.

Each week there were a number of things to carry out such as exploring the meaning of 'Entrepreneur' and identifying them locally, nationally and worldwide.

Pupils used oral, written and visual presentations to communicate their project ideas at a Dragons Den Event held in our school and one product was chosen from three ideas.

A lively question and answer session followed with a local business person in our community - Tomas Gleeson from Gleeson Steel - and we are very grateful for his help and cooperation. We then asked would the idea work and began conducting market research and surveys.

The logo GBG Sports was chosen to allow everyone in the parish the opportunity to purchase these tops and make it a community event. GBG standing for Gortnahoe Ballysloe Glengoole, represents all three villages.

Teams were formed to get the project off the ground and included a Design and Production Team, Sales Team, Finance Team, Marketing Team and Storytelling Team.

Making it all Happen

Developing the product at design level, logo name, logo design, style of top, colour combinations, suppliers decided, photo shoot and poster design by pupils themselves, marketing of our product and promoting it through various mediums such as facebook, posters and flyers and the Launch Event of GBG Sports.

Showcase Day and Programme Evaluation

As you can see this is a very structured and educational programme which went into far more detail than outlined above. The pupils and I myself learned so much for this fantastic initiative brought about by the Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

It has been such a wonderful and positive experience to date and the support and well wishes have been amazing.

So we hope that the community and businesses get behind our budding entrepreneurs in Ballysloe NS.

Our Launch night was a great success bringing our sales to 132. We are thrilled with the support to date. To facilitate the demand since our launch night we will hold another order night on Thursday 6th April 2017 in Gortnahoe hall at 9pm or order your GBG Sports Top at Ballysloe NS at 056 8834533 or ballysloens@gmail.com.