Cistercian College sparkles during open day

Last Saturday saw over 300 visitors attending an open day at one of Ireland’s highest rated schools.

The event comes after recent news that Cistercian College Roscrea’s long term future has been guaranteed and the announcement that the school is now offering day boarding and 5-day boarding as well as the traditional 7-day boarding option.

Those in attendance were given a real flavour of the diverse and fulfilling experience that CCR gives to students.

The event was brilliantly organised and all visitors seemed hugely impressed not only by the school’s facilities but also by the warm welcome and sense of community that they felt throughout the day.

The open day included a tour of the school given by current students, staff and past pupils.

During the tour, visitors were treated to demonstrations in the science labs, a performance in the music room, an art display, in depth insights into the school’s teaching and learning programme in the language labs as well as an interactive project in the computer room.

The school’s swimming pool, chapel and infirmary were also visited and everyone in attendance was treated to the exceptionally high standard of catering provided in the canteen.

Prospective students then took part in rugby and hurling games with current students.

These were run by the school’s sports coaches and some past pupils including international and inter county stars!

While this was happening, parents attended a presentation by Dom Richard Purcell, Abbot of Mount Saint Joseph Abbey, on the school’s renowned ethos.

There were also contributions by staff and parents of the college who were happy to chat and answer any questions that people had.

With the school’s long term future now secured Cistercian College is looking forward to an exciting future and the numbers attending Saturday’s open day would suggest that demand for places will be high.

There is a commitment in the impressive 6 year plan to invest a further €1 million in facilities with 50% of this spend coming in the next two years.

This enhancement of the already impressive amenities will enable Cistercian College, already ranked among Ireland’s top 5 schools, to continue and develop their reputation for academic, sporting, musical and personal development excellence.

Speaking during the event, CCR Action Group Chairman Ronnie Culliton said “we are hugely excited by the number of people here today.

It is wonderful that the addition of day boarding and 5-day boarding to the school’s offerings means that more and more boys can be a part of CCR life.

This is a place where every student is valued as an individual and we strive to ensure that each individual is encouraged to achieve their potential in every aspect of their life”

Anyone who was unable to attend the open day can contact Mr Séamus Hennessy on 086 8666387 or 0505 23344 to arrange an information meeting and tour of the school.