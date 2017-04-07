Tipperary deaths - Friday 7 April, 2017

The late Linda O'Meara

The death has occurred of Linda O'Meara (née Everitt) late of Streame Limerick road, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family. Her loving husband Connie and cherished daughters Jackie and Chloe, her parents Jack and Katriona, Everitt and brother Teddy, grandfather Dimitri, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home in Streame, Limerick Road this Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 9.45am followed by prayers and cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 1.30pm.



The late Frank Dowling

The death has occurred of Frank Dowling late of Ballyboy East, Clogheen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy, Dan and Tom, sister Marian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Arrival to St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill on Saturday for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Edward Kenny

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Kenny late of Greenlawn, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Cherished and dearly beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Kay (Ryan), Brian, Ailish (Murray), Éamon, Sheila (Lynam), Irene (Murray), and Elaine (Hurley). Deeply regretted by his treasured grandchildren, sisters Teresa McDermott and Clare O'Connor, daughters-in-law, Carmel and Liz, sons-in-law Fitz, Seamus, Eamon, Neil and Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home this Friday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Sacred Heart Church on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.C.U., St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny c/o Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh.

The late Mary Nulty Keogh

The death has occurred of Mary Nulty Keogh (née Marnane) late of Ballyfermot, Dublin / Solohead, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 341 Ballyfermot Road on Friday, with family in attendance from 4pm-5pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot Upper arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.