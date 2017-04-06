Time is running out to enter the Tipperary Rose of Tralee

The 2016 Tipperary Rose of Tralee Fiona O'Sullivan reminds you that the search to find this year’s Tipperary’s representative for the Rose of Tralee International Festival is closing with only days left to fill out your form.

The Irish tv presenter and full time student remembers fondly the last year as the reigning Tipperary Rose, especially the little nudge of encouragement she was given which resulted in one of the best years of her life.

This is the last chance to enter, there is not time to spare to fill a form on http://blog.roseoftralee.ie/rose-of-tralee-selection-form/ or by emailingtipperaryrose@gmail.com or finding “tipprosecentre” on social media.

We are also looking for the help of the extended Tipperary people to nominate a daughter, sister, cousin friend or colleague or even one self's as a Rose in this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Speaking from the Anner hotel recently, Maggie McEldowney (Rose of Tralee) added “It was great to meet with some of the interested Roses and I would have loved to have seen more but I understand from my own experience how hard it may seem to enter, but trust me it’s the best decision you will ever make. It has given me confidence I never knew I had, an extra love for Ireland I knew I had but friendships and experiences I will hold forever. Every young lady always needs that little support, words of encouragement or gentle nudge to enter this once in a life time experience with no better year than this year so with only day to go, do regret it and give it a go."

All interested ladies willing to enter can find more info onWWW.ROSEOFTRALEE.IE

All county Roses who travel to Tralee will take part in all the parades, Rose Ball, public engagements and a qualifying event from which 32 Roses will be chosen to appear in the live selection broadcasts.

The Tipperary Rose selection night will take place on Friday the 28th of April at 8pm, and the closing date for entries is next Sunday the 9th of April. Any questions please give us a call on 0863871635.

For more informail email: tipperaryrose@gmail.com or find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/tipperary.rosecentre