Tipperary town Abbey School Golf Classic fundraiser

The inaugural Abbey School Golf Classic takes place on May 25th-26th 2017 in Tipperary Golf Club, with the aim of raising much - needed funds to equip the new PE Hall in the School.

According to John Kiely, Principal, “the existing facilities are well past their prime and our students deserve facilities that are appropriate to present-day needs”.

The Golf Classic, which organisers hope will be an annual event, should bring in much needed resources to help equip and furnish the new PE Hall.

Chairperson of the PE Hall Development Fund, Michael Martin, is appealing to past pupils, local businesses and sports clubs to support the Classic by entering teams or by sponsoring a Tee Box.

Teams of three are required and the cost is €150 per team; a meal is included following participation.

Businesses or individuals can also sponsor a Tee Box for €50. The Abbey is an Edmund Rice Trust School renowned for educational and sporting excellence.

The school draws on students from West Tipperary and East Limerick.

The Abbey has many past-pupils who have made their mark in the sporting world, such as Ciaran McDonald (Tipperary Footballer & International Rules player), Nicky English (All-Ireland winning Tipperary Hurler & Manager), Barry Grogan, Andrew Morrissey, Seamus Grogan, Robbie Kiely, Ger Mulhair, Donough and Shane Leahy (Tipperary Senior Footballers), Conor O’Brien and John O'Donoghue (Former Tipperary Senior Hurlers), John Delaney (Chief Executive FAI), Alan Quinlan (former Munster and Irish International rugby player), and Seamus McCarthy (Tipperary Senior Football Manager and International Rules Selector) to name just a few.

With recent renovations that include the new ‘Mary Rice’ Centre for special educational needs and learning support, the School has an impressive track record in improving and developing facilities.

The current number of pupils stands at over 400. A special launch night was held on Monday 10th April at 7.30 p.m. in the Abbey School, where plans for the new PE Hall and the details of the Golf Classic were unveiled.

Anyone wishing to enter a team or sponsor a Tee Box, should contact Brian at 087 2980508 or the Abbey at 062 52299 for further information.