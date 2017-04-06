Intercultural event at Tipperary college

A special event took place at the end of March in Templemore College. From early morning students in national dress took over the canteen area and all of them were busy setting up displays featuring information on each of their countries along with a display of their national flags emblems and food.

The atmosphere in the room was one of energy, enthusiasm and camaraderie with new relationships and bonds being formed.

The highlight of the day was the arrival of Eamon O’Dwyer to record a “Down Your Way” programme for Tipp FM.

Principal Dr Noel Colleran was interviewed and then Eamon introduced and chatted with the International students: Mostafah Chowdary (Bangladesh), Mary Jane Tzabeze (Swaziland), Ingrid Lins (Brazil), Paulina Prkowska & Sandra Fic (Poland) and Patrick Fwamba (Republic of Congo). The interviews were lively, informative and entertaining. The programme will no doubt be very well received.

There were musical contributions from Nicholas Ryan, Michelle Kinane and Mick Collins as a finale.

The event went down very well with the large numbers who attended and will strengthen the relationships between all the nationalities amongst the student body. In addition the college is keen to promote the fact that it caters for the educational needs of a diverse educational community.