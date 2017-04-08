National Spring Clean Week: Nenagh Walking Club to clean up along river walk

Nenagh Walking Club's next Sunday walk is April 9 along Nenagh River, when the club will do its bit for National Spring Clean week

A short meeting will be held afterwards regarding the club open day on April 23. Contact Willie, 087-6633577.

On April 14, (Good Friday) there will be a walk taking in the Millennium Cross and Tountinna. Contact Paddy, 086-8562444.

The Tuesday evening hikes continue on April 11 with a hike around the Silvermines mountains. Meet at Costello's at 7.10pm. Contact Paddy or Mary, 087-9735164.

A new initiative - the last of the summer wine walks - is for members seeking an easy level walk. Meet at the Abbey Court car park on Thursday at 10.30am. Contact Willie, 087-6633577.