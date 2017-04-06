'A Taste of Cahir' in Co. Tipperary is where it's at this Easter Weekend

As part of the inaugural ‘A Taste of Cahir’ Easter Festival, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has agreed to open Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage to the public free of charge this Easter Sunday. The OPW stated that the free admission on Easter Sunday will be applicable to individuals and families. It should be noted however, that in line with their Free Wednesday Scheme, such free admission will not apply to groups and pre-booked tours.

‘A Taste of Cahir’ is an action-packed schedule of activities that has been created around the castle grounds which will place in Cahir Town Centre on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th of the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend. This entirely free family fun event is a collaboration of local community groups to showcase the very best of Cahir and all it has to offer from food to history and culture, water activities to hot air balloons and Easter egg hunts with a magical fairy trail thrown in for good measure for the little ones.

Cahir is very proud of its local food, culture, history, art, natural surroundings and community spirit and ‘A Taste of Cahir’ encompasses all these wonderful assets into a real showcase event for the town, ideal for those with young families during an iconic family oriented weekend on the social calendar.

Commenting on the news from the OPW Cllr. Andy Moloney said “I sincerely welcome the news and would like to thank the OPW for what can only be described as the cherry they have just placed on top of what is set to be a superb event for Cahir. This project began with the seed of a great idea, to plan a festival around the Castle grounds and to showcase the very best of what Cahir has to offer the family market. From there with the help of CEDRA funding and the active participation of so many local community groups and plenty of hard work, we have an incredible line-up in store for the weekend. The real beauty is that it’s free to attend which makes it even better!”

Saturday, 15th of April

Time

ActivityLocationCommunity Group

9am-1pm

Farmers MarketCastle Car Park

Local Producers

1pm-5pm

Fairy Trail OpeningMemorial Garden

VTOS & Men’s Shed

3pm-5pm

Ice House OpeningMemorial GardenCahir Tidy Towns

Sunday, 16th of April

Time

ActivityLocationCommunity Group

All Day

Kids Fairy TrailMemorial GardenVTOS & Men’s Shed

All Day

Cahir CastleCahir CastleOPW

All Day

The Swiss CottageThe Swiss CottageOPW

3pm

Easter Egg Hunt (BOI)Inch FieldCahir Youth Project

1pm-4pm

Tipp Food ProducersCastle Car ParkTipp Food Producers

1pm-4pm

Water Sports ActivitiesInch FieldWaters & Communities

1pm-4pm

Environmental RoadshowInch FieldTipp County Council

1pm-4pm

Hot Air BalloonsInch FieldCahir Tidy Towns

1pm-4pm

Meet The SculptorInch FieldLiz and Philip Quinn

1pm-4pm

Visit The IcehouseMemorial GardenCahir Tidy Towns