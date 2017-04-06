Nenagh author Sean is nominated for international haiku award

Kilruane writer and musician, Sean O’Connor, has been shortlisted for The Touchstone Distinguished Books Award for his book, Let Silence Speak, which was launched in Steeples Books and More in Nenagh in April 2016.

The Touchstone Distinguished Books Award is operated by The International Haiku Foundation and is given for outstanding books in the genre on an annual basis. Haiku are a form of poetry that originated in Japan. Sean lived in rural Japan for five years.

Sean will launch a new book on life in a rural Japanese village in Steeples Books and More on Saturday, 29th of April at 3pm. Even The Mountains - Five Years in a Japanese Village, describes Sean’s experiences living in the village of Yuzuri in the heart of mainland Japan in both prose and haiku. His publisher, Kim Richardson of Alba Publishing in London, will travel to Nenagh for the launch. All are welcome.

Fellow writer, Amanda Bell, who is originally from Castletroy in Limerick, has also been shortlisted for the award for her book, Undercurrents. This is the first time that two Irish writers have made the shortlist in the same year. Sean launched her book, Undercurrents.

Amanda is due to launch a children’s book, The Lost Library Book, this May 20th in Marsh’s Library, Dublin (Published by Onslaught Press) and her collection of Poetry, First The Feathers, will be launched at this years Dromineer Literary Festival in the autumn.

Sean has been busy working on a novel, writing another book of haiku for publication in 2018 and as a musician will perform as part of Ballina man Pat Mulcahy’s Kris Kristofferson tribute show at Killoscully Hall on Friday, April 21, at 8.30pm.