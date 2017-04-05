Killea Road Run this Sunday

Final preparations are taking place for the second annual Killea Road Run which will take place on Sunday, April 9th in Co Tipperary.

There are 3 runs to choose from on the day – a 5k route which is suitable for beginners and seasoned athletes alike, a 10k route and a 10 mile route to test the mettle of longer distance runners.

All races are AAI approved and will start and finish in Killea Village. Registration begins at 10am in Killea Community Centre.

The 10 mile run costs €20 and commences at 12.30pm. The charge for the 10k run is €15 and this race will commence at 12.45pm Entry to the 5k run will cost €10 for adults/€5 for children/€20 for families and this race commences at 1pm.

All proceeds from the run will be donated to Pieta House, Killea Community Centre & Templemore Athletic Club.

This was a very successful event last year that attracted over 300 runners from Tipperary, Cork, Limerick, Laois, Offaly and Kildare. There will be cash prizes for the top 3 male and female runners in each race and each participant will receive a goody bag on the day. There’s really something for everyone here so come along to Killea next Sunday, a great day is guaranteed.

We would like to advise local residents and road-users that there will be traffic delays on the Templemore-Dunkerrin road between 12 noon and 2pm on the day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.