Enterprise Day in Templemore, Co Tipperary a huge success

Templemore Enterprise Day on Saturday last, April 1st, was a huge success. Over the course of the day over 100 exhibitors displayed a wide variety of products and services.

Our Lady’s Secondary School Gym Hall was a busy place from 11am – 2pm with a constant stream of people setting up their stands from 9am onwards in preparation for the event which was organised by Bank of Ireland in partnership with the local community in Templemore. The idea was to bring local businesses, sports clubs, societies, educational & cultural organisations together, to boost the town’s economic activity & community spirit.

It was free to attend and was open to both customers and non-customers of Bank of Ireland.

The event was officially opened by local Bank of Ireland Manager Maria Griffin who presided over the day’s programme.

Businessman and Dragon, Gavin Duffy was on hand to speak at the expo and ever affable, Gavin offered some interesting insights into the world of entrepreneurs. He also stood in for a photos.

Tom McGrath acted as MC and introduced us to Ireland’s Fittest Family, and later held a panel discussion which included Supt Pat McCabe from the Garda College, hurling legend Noel McGrath, Jack Kennedy Entrepreneur and Athletics, Martha O’Brien All Ireland Pitch & Putt Champion, Jonathan Cullen Local Business owner Premier Bounce, Mary D’Estelle Roe, Further Education Training. The subject for discussion being “Encouraging Community Development through Sport and Business”

We were entertained by Tomas McDonagh Pipe Band, followed by music, song and dance from many very talented groups – Templetuohy NS, Drom Scor Set Dancers, JK Brackens Scor and Our Lady’s Secondary School.

A huge crowd attended over the three hours, with food tastings freely available from the food stands.

All agreed it was a most worthwhile day, and hopefully will be repeated again sometime soon.