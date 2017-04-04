Irish Water to spend €600,000 replacing Cappawhite pipes

Irish Water is to spend €600,000 replacing old pipes in the County Tipperary village of Cappawhite.

The project will involve the installation of approximately 2.7km of new watermains and service connections, improving the performance of the network by reducing leakage, improving system pressure and securing water supply. This work will also address issues with the network that resulted in a boil water notice being imposed in the Church Road area last October, affecting approximately 40 households.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, will begin carrying out pipelaying work as part of this project shortly. It is planned that work on Church Road will get underway on Monday, April 10 and will necessitate the closure of this road. The road closure period granted by Tipperary County Council extends from April 10 to July 21.

Traffic entering into Cappawhite will be diverted onto Main Street (R505). After turning left at the Iron Mills Cross junction (R497) traffic will be diverted along the L5109 and L5108. However, local access will be maintained and diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

Ciaran McAlary, Senior Resident Engineer with Irish Water, said: "Irish Water regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this essential work and will continue to work with the local community to minimise any disruption."

Watermains rehabilitation is one aspect of Irish Water’s plan to reduce leakage. Lost water is estimated at 47 per cent nationally and 51 per cent in County Tipperary.