Tipperary deaths - Monday 3 April, 2017

The late Noel Joy

The death has occurred of Noel Joy late of Breanamore, Nine Mile House, Carrick on Suir. Reposing at his residence today, Sunday, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Homecare Team & Cancer Care Centre, Clonmel. House private on Monday morning.

The late Pat (Gully) Kelly

The death has occurred of Pat (Gully) Kelly late of Ard na Greine, Clonmel and formerly 6 Oscar Tce., Kickham St., Thurles. Predeceased by his father Jerry, deeply regretted by his loving mother Nell, brothers Thomas, David and Gerard, sisters Bernadette and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Monday evening, 3rd April, from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 4th April, at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



The late Brigid Maher

The death has occurred of Brigid Maher (nee Shorthall) late of Boulea, The Commons, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of Thomas, mother of Angela, Pat, Tomás, John and Paul, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Tuesday, 4th April, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry Wednesday, 5th April, 2017 at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Orange

The death has occurred of Michael Orange late of 43 Treacy Park, Carrick -on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at his residence on Monday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 1.45pm to Saint Nicholas' Church for funeral Mass at 2.30pm, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir. House Private on Tuesday.