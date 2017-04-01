North Tipperary Wheelers take silver in Munster time trials

There was success on the home front at the Visit Nenagh Classic time trial this Saturday with Nenagh's North Tipperary Wheelers taking silver in the Munster Time Trials run as part of the event.

The time trial covered 28.3km on the old N7 from Five Alley outside Nenagh to Birdhill and back, with the local team covering the distance in 39.13 minutes.

Dungarvan CC took Munster gold in a time of 38.20 on their first outing in the Visit Nenagh Classic, with Dundrum's Raparee CC in third ion 40.42 minutes. North Tipperary Wheelers B team took fourth with Cashel Rock Peddlers in fifth.

With the rain clearing, competitors faced a stiff crosswind on the route that knocked winning times back slightly on last year's event, but that didn't deter the Dutch team from Groningen, NWVG Fila Prominent People, taking the top prize in the open time trial category in a time of 35.20 minutes.

Castlebar CC came second, with a time of 37.00, while Dungarvan CC was third in 38.20.

The classic itself gets under way this Sunday with the first race, including the ladies race, off at 10.30am, finishing on Nenagh's Pearse Street around 12.30pm. The top riders start the gruelling 169km tour of North Tipperary at 11.30am and the last race, which covers 119km, is off at 12pm. These riders are expected to finish on in the town centre from 3pm onwards.

Results

Visit Nenagh Classic Time Trial

1. NWVG Fila Prominent People; 2. Castlebar CC; 3. Dungarvan CC; 4. St Tiernan's CC; 5. North Tipperary Wheelers A; 6. Sundrive Track Team; 7. Raparee CC; 8. North Tipperary Wheelers B; 9. Cashel Rock Peddlers; 10. Kildare CC

Munster Time Trial

1. Dungarvan CC; 2. North Tipperary Wheelers A; 3. Raparee CC; 4. North Tipperary B; 5. Cashel Rock Peddlers.