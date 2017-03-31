New multi-million wastewater treatment plant opens in Fethard 

A new multi-million euro waste water treatment facility was officially opened by Minister for Housing and Local Government Simon Coveney in Fethard today.

The Fethard Water Supply Scheme development is part of a €15.2 million upgrade by Irish Water to bring a more secure and reliable water source to more than 7,000 locals in the area.

The completion of the plant last October enabled the lifting of long-standing boil water notices and the subsequent removal of the Cloran and Gortnapisha supplies from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

It involved the construction of a new 6,500 cubic metres per day water treatment plant, a 6,500 cubic metre reservoir, 4km of pipelines, new river intake works on the Anner River and associated site works.

Speaking at the event Minister Coveney said the investment was “essential to ensure the health and wellbeing of the local community”, adding it would also enhance potential for future social and economic development in this region.

The new plant was developed as part of a €15.2 million investment by Irish Water in South Tipperary, which also included the upgrade of the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme and marks a new state of the art water treatment facility in the area.

Managing Director of Irish Water Jerry Grant said: “The investment in upgrading this water supply scheme in Fethard will have significant long term benefits for all our customers in the area, providing a much improved water supply that meets all health standards and supporting agricultural, commercial, rural and community development.