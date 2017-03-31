Portrait Winner

The third winner of a €500 family portrait by Redmonds of Roscrea was won by Diane Fairbrother. Diane used the prize for her mother Mai and her siblings.

The group were getting together for the first time in 11 years including Finbarr who flew from Australia.The Portrait Competition was established by Redmonds to mark their 40th year in business in Roscrea. They offered a family portrait to one winner each month for the 12 months of 2017.

Entrants were asked to describe why they would like to own a Portrait by Redmonds. Entries were judged by Aisling O'Loughlin late of TV3 Xpose and currently www.exquisite.ie.