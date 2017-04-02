Hurling fans reminded Visit Nenagh Classic takes place around Tipp this Sunday

Hurling fans travelling to the Tipperary and Offaly quarter final clash in Tullamore this Sunday, April 2, are being urged to watch out for cyclists taking part in this year's Gas Networks Ireland Visit Nenagh Classic.

The annual race, which will attract around 450 of the country's top riders, is due to finish on Nenagh's Pearse Street around 3pm, but some of the earlier races will finish from lunchtime.

The series of races, which includes the 169km classic itself, will cover most of North Tipperary, with riders taking in Moneygall, Templederry, Cloughjordan, Toomevara, Portroe, Ballina and Silvermines.

There will be rolling road closures using dedicated marshals and stewards, and fans travelling by car are being urged to use the M7 as far as Roscrea. For fans coming from the Thurles direction, two of the spots to be careful of are Currabaha and Ballinamona crosses.

Meanwhile, up to 200 cyclists are expected to take part in the annual family cycle that is held as part of the event.

The family cycle starts with registration at Pearse Street, Nenagh, at 10am before being led out of the town by Nenagh Ormond Brass Band for the 8km cycle around the town's bypass.

Marshals and stewards will be at junctions along the route to ensure the cyclists' and other road users' safety.