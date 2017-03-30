John Murphy presents €250 cheque to Tipperary Parkinson's Association

Tipperary Parkinson's Association were delighted recently with a donation of €250 from John Murphy from Kilkenny.

In a hands across the border gesture, John, who raised the money through taking part in a local Operation Transformation challenge, presented a cheque to the assocaition at its agm in Thurles.

Meanwhile, the local branch will travel to Dublin on Sunday, April 9, for the associations annual Unity Walk. Dublin will be heaven for all in the Parkinson's family and their friends and supporters with a stroll around Merrion Square to the music of the Garda Band to create awareness of Parkinson's Disease.

The branch is organising transport from Nenagh via Roscrea, and you can book through Marion Burke at 087-2967296, or through Mary Finnegan, 086-1224283, for those living in the Clonmel area.

Following the walk, refreshments will be served in The Davenport Hotel, where there will be a mini-conference with our own Marion Slattery as one of the guest speakers.

The Monday Club continues in Nenagh from 2pm with PD Combat with Marion Slattery, and, at 3pm, a singalong under the guidance of Sheelagh Chadwick. At 2pm on Monday, April 17, in the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles East / West Medical Yoga commences with Dheai's and will continue for four consecutive Mondays