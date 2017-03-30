Tipperary Fire Service takes delivery of new fire appliance

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service has accepted delivery of a new fire appliance, which will be based in Nenagh Fire Station.

The new appliance will be the first to respond to any emergency calls in the Nenagh fire brigade area.

Welcoming the delivery of the appliance, Cllr Siobhan Ambrose, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, pointed out that the appliance was equipped with the latest firefighting and safety equipment and will meet the needs of a modern fire service. Cllr Ambrose handed the keys of the appliance over to Nenagh station officer Anthony Griffin at a ceremony in Nenagh fire station.

The appliance, which has a Scania chassis and is powered by a 320 BHP engine, was funded by the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government.