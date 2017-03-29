Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 29 March, 2017

The late Kathleen Delahunty

The death has occurred of Kathleen Delahunty (née Purcell), Park View East, Templemore.

Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Wednesday evening, from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 7pm, to arrive at 7-30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

The late Maureen Jones

The death has occurred of Maureen Jones (née Lee), Clonbonny, Newport, Tipperary on March 28th, 2017 peacefully at her home sorrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pakie, daughters Carmel and Deirdre, sons Gerard and Padraig, brother Paddy, daughters-n-law Avril and Niamh, sons-in-law William and Brian, grandchildren Muireann, Aisling, Caoimhe, Keelin and Sean, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday evening, 30th March, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Friday 31st for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. House private please.

The late Simon Mills

The death has occurred of Simon Mills, Glenreigh, Holycross and formerly Preston, Lancs, UK. After a short illness. In the loving care of the medical staff of Beaumont Hospital and Clonmel Regonal Hospital. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Paula (née Fitzpatrick), daughter Emily, son Christopher, parents Colin and Sheila, brother Andrew, uncle Dave, cousins Nick and Sally, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, Lisheen Mine and Irish Rail colleagues and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 30th March, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday, 31st March, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm.

House Private Please.



The late Vera Taslova

The death has occurred of Vera Taslova, Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh and formerly of Brno, Czech Republic, on March 25th, 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Vera (Lough Isle, Killcommon), son-in-law Haraldur, grandson Sid, granddaughter-in-law Hannah, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Saturday, April 1st, at 9am with removal to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.