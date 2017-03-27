Tipperary's Niamh Kennedy wants you to put on the kettle for Alzheimers Tea Day

Miss ireland and Tipperary native Niamh Kennedy wants you to put the kettle in Tipperary for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland Tea Day on May 4th.

There are over 1,900 people living with dementia in Tipperary. Alzheimer services in Tipperary include day care, home care, Dementia Adviser and support groups. For everyone person diagnosed 3 people are directly affected.

Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy, joined RTÉ star Dáithí Ó’Sé, for afternoon tea on board the Vintage Tea Tour Bus in Dublin today to mark the launch of Alzheimer’s Tea Day.

Alzheimer’s Tea Day, which is held on May 4th is the largest annual fundraising campaign in The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) calendar and is sponsored for the second year running by Medtronic.

Medtronic is a global leader in medical technology, services and solutions. Its Healthy Communities Fund was established in 2015 to encourage and support innovative ideas and projects to improve health at the community level, especially for people who have been traditionally at risk for chronic diseases, or are challenged in accessing existing healthcare services.

Since the very first Alzheimer’s Tea Day in 1994 over €7.5M has been raised to provide essential support to the 34,650 Women and 19,800 Men living with dementia in Ireland today. Every year thousands of people host tea parties in their homes, offices and schools. This year we’re asking you to join them, all funds raised locally stay locally.

The ASI is the national leader in advocating for and providing dementia-specific supports and services. Each year it provides more than one million hours of community-based dementia-specific care throughout Ireland.

Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy said: "I am thrilled to be involved with the Alzheimer's Tea Day campaign this year. This is a day which has been marked in my memory since childhood. The ASI is such an amazing charity that has done so much to support my family throughout my Dad's illness. I feel Dementia has touched all of us in some way and we need to raise more awareness and funds to help better support the patients suffering. So, put that kettle on."

There is nothing we Irish love more than sharing a cup of tea with friends and families, where the problems of the day are tackled. With 1 in 2 people in Ireland knowing someone who has been diagnosed with dementia, calling round for a cup of tea is also a great way to bring a little light into the day of someone who may be isolated.