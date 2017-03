Ballysloe N.S. will launch their new GBG (Gortnahoe-Ballysloe-Glengoole) Sports half zip training tops this Thursday 23rd March at 8pm in the Community Hall, Gortnahoe.

This is part of the structured and educational Junior Entrepreneur Programme which the school have successfully undertaken.

The school is hoping that the community and local businesses will come out and support their budding entrepreneurs.