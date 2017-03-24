Tipperary private bus services to continue as normal during bus strike

The organisation representing private coach and bus operators in Ireland has today reassured customers that all services operated by its members will continue as normal during the industrial action by Bus Éireann workers.

The reassurance comes as this morning’s bus strike halted all Bus Eireann services and impacted on train services, including those servicing Tipperary stations.

The Waterford to Limerick Junction route is not running. This serves as a connection point for trains to Dublin, Cork and Limerick and provides services in Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary.

It is one of a number of services cancelled completely.

Other services are liable to disruption, including the Cork-Dublin route serving Thurles and other Tipperary stations, such as Limerick Junction and Tempemore.

The Coach and Tourism Transport Council of Ireland (CTTC), has said that the strike will not affect any of the 292 scheduled commercial services across the country operated by private bus companies.

CTTC hopes that the dispute can be resolved to reduce disruption for the travelling public, and said it is a matter between Bus Éireann management and its employees.

This morning many took to social media to show their frustration at the Bus Eireann route cuts.