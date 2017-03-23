Tipperary escapes cuts under Ulster Bank closure plans

Tipperary has escaped cuts under Ulster Bank's cost-cutting plans which will see 22 branches close across the country.

The bank has branches in Nenagh, Thurles and Clonmel.

The plan were revealed this Thursday afternoon, and a total of 220 jobs will be lost through redundancies.

The closures are scheduled for June and September and the bank has said it hopes the redundancies will be voluntary. Two branches will close in Limerick - Castletroy and Newcastle West.

It also said that supports will be put in place to assist affected customers.