Tipperary graduate benefits from Florida placement

Tipperary graduate Mark O’Brien is sowing the seeds of a future career in agricultural business development after successfully securing a two-years long overseas placement under a Fyffes Graduate Management Programme.

Raised on a potato and tillage farm outside Cahir, the 23-year old is currently applying his knowledge by importing, selling and distributing melons throughout North America with Fyffes subsidiary, Sol Group Marketing in Miami, Florida. Previously he spent time under the programme working on a Fyffes pineapple farm in the Central American country of Costa Rica.

One of ten applicants from across the country chosen by Fyffes to participate in their 2016 programme, Mark graduated with a BSc in Food & Agribusiness Management from University College Dublin in 2016.

Speaking from Miami, Mark described his role as ‘a real eye-opener and a great learning experience,’ going on to say: “the Fyffes International Graduate Management Programme has given me a unique opportunity to use my initiative, lead by example and demonstrate my ability to manage projects independently, particularly when on the farms”.

Currently, Fyffes is engaged in recruiting graduates under its 2017 graduate recruitment programme and, to that end, the company invites applications from graduates interested in experiencing what its Head of Human Resources, William Faulkner says are ‘the very special opportunities that the programme has to offer'.

Those interested in pursuing a career in agriculture, horticulture, agribusiness, agri-technology, engineering or forestry are asked to visit Fyffes LinkedIn page for further information: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fyffes/