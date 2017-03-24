Nenagh gears up for sixth annual cycling classic

The cream of Irish cycling will be back in Nenagh at the start of April for the sixth Visit Nenagh Classic, one of the country's toughest one-day races.

The event, which takes palce on Saturday, April 1, with a 28km time trial, and racing on Sunday, April 2, is once again being sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland.

This year, North Tipperary Wheelers have joined the organising committee as host club, a fitting tribute as the club celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The race will feature four races for A4, ladies, A3 and A+/A1, and is part of the National Series which goes towards crowing the male and female cycylistst of the year.

The Gas Networks Ireland Visit Nenagh Classic is regarded by many as the leading one-day race in Irish cycling and is unique in the sport in that it finishes in the town centre, which is closed to traffic for the duration of the event.

Already the leading riders in the country have signed up to this event, and last year's winner, Eoin Mortin has already described the event as “the most wanted race on the Irish calendar”.

Many in the cycling community describe this race as the closest thing we have in Ireland to the Belgian spring classics and testament to how the race is continuing to attract international riders, with the Dutch Fila-NWVG team, travelling to Nenagh for the fifth time.

Visit Nenagh chair Virginia O’Dowd said: “I am really looking forward to the sixth edition of this great event. In just a short space of time the race has grown to one of the leading events on the national cycling calendar, attracting many of our top riders. I am also delighted that Gas Networks Ireland is back on board again as our title sponsor. With their involvement, we are looking to continue to develop this already great event for Tipperary.”

Commenting on the sponsorship of this year’s Visit Nenagh, Brendan McDermott, construction manager, Gas Networks Ireland said: “We are delighted to again return as sponsors of this year’s Visit Nenagh Classic Cycle and look forward to working with the Visit Nenagh committee to deliver what is a top-class calendar cycling event, attracting international cycling enthusiasts and athletes to Nenagh.

“Over the past ten months, Gas Networks Ireland has been working to bring the benefits of natural gas to Nenagh. We are very appreciative of all the cooperation and patience shown by Nenagh businesses and the extended local community while we continue our works in Nenagh town and on the Dublin Road.”