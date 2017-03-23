Man in his 20s critically injured in Tipperary road collision

A man in his 20's has been critically injured following a serious collision on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Suir last night.

The accident happened at Deerpark following a collision between a pedestrian and a car shortly after 10.30.

Two units of the fire bridge - one from Carrick on Suir and another from Clonmel attended the scene along with ambulance personnel and Gardai. The male pedestrian was rushed to South Tipperary General Hospital with serious injures, the driver of the car was uninjured.

The N24 Clonmel to Carrick on Suir road is closed this morning to allow for a forensic examination.

Carrick bound traffic - is being diverted at Kilsheelan while Clonmel bound traffic is being diverted at Carrick on Suir garda Station



