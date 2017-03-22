Cashel Shop Window Competition Results

Following on from St Patrick's Day in Cashel, the the awards for best shop window displays were announced on Tuesday evening last week (March 21).

Shop Window

Competition Results

1st PLACE

Perpetual Trophy and €150

Friary Pharmacy

Kennedy’s Friary Pharmacy occupies the premises of the late Paddy Dargan, and the Pharmacy’s display linked back to the history of the shop with a beautifully presented array of artefacts.

Dargan’s was a pub, undertakers, and beer bottler, an original Guinness label clearly marked with Dargan’s Bottlers of 12 Main Street Cashel was a key feature of the display, as was a one hundred year old copy of the Nationalist Newspaper.

The Pharmacy also included a bowl of live shamrocks to add the icing on the cake of a carefully crafted and historically fascinating window display.

2nd PLACE

€ 100

D'Arcy's Hardware

As ever, Darcy’s presented an excellent window, with many vintage items, including a variety of carpenters’ planes, a small butter churn and a manual typewriter,

The display was tastefully arranged and related directly to the business carried out at Darcy’s is a long established shop specialising in hardware and decorating material and a previous winner of the St. Patrick’s Parade Shop Window Competition.

3rd PLACE

€50

Donoghues Pub

The window display was certainly a welcome entry from the pub section of the town traders, with a range of sporting and musical items taking up their full window: Hurley’s had been dyed green to enhance the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

Vintage instruments from the 1960s, a guitar and an accordion gave the window a cohesive theme.

This theme was picked up with the inclusion of an LP of the Gallowglass Céilí Band who were active from 1965-1974.