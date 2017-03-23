State agencies tasked with job creation meet in Nenagh

A number of State agencies met in Nenagh this week to get the ball rolling in an effort to find a replacement industry for Coty.

The global cosmetics company will cease operations in Nenagh by the end of 2018 with the loss of 210 jobs.

The shock announcement was made earlier this month following a global sourcing review by the firm, which bought out the former Procter and Gamble fragrances and beauty product line for €12.3bn in 2015. The deal was signed off on last October.

The Tipperary Interagency Group, under the chairmanship of Tipperary CEO Joe MacGrath met in Nenagh this week.

The group consists of representatives of all State agencies involved in job creation, further education, training and support, including the IDA, Enterprise Ireland, Department of Social Protection, Tipperary Education and Training Board, Limerick Institute of Technology, Tipperary Local Enterprise Office, North Tipperary Leader Partnership and Tipperary County Council.

Its remit is to fully support COTY and its employees through the proposed changes to its global manufacturing network and specifically the impact on the Nenagh based employees and the local business community.

The group will vigorously seek to find a replacement business at the Gortlandroe site when the volume transition is complete by the end of calendar year 2018, it said in a statement following the meeting.

In the meantime, it will will work closely with COTY and its employees on employment supports including up-skilling, re-training and opportunities for re-employment.