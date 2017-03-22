Top eateries in Co. Tipperary announced at Irish Restaurant Awards 2017

Clogheen’s Old Convent Restaurant was voted the best eatery in Co. Tipperary last night, at a prestigious awards night in the Limerick Strand Hotel.

The third of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Limerick Strand Hotel where 60 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.

Over 600 people attended the Munster Regional Final on Tuesday evening where the top establishments in each county were named.

The ceremony included six regional titles including: Best Café; Best Emerging Irish Cuisine; Best Kids Size Me; Best Restaurant Manager; Best World Cuisine; and Local Food Hero. County winners from each of Ulster’s nine counties were selected from the following categories: Best Restaurant; Best Chef; Best Gastro Pub; Best Casual Dining; Best Hotel Restaurant; Best Customer Service; Best Wine Experience; Best Newcomer; and Pub of the Year.

All County winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Title which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 2, on Monday 8th May, 2017.

The Winners in Co Tipperary are...

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Dalcassian Wines & Spirits and Cielo Wines

•

The Old Convent, Clogheen

Best Chef – Sponsored by Pallas Foods

•

Dermot Gannon of The Old Convent, Clogheen

Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Coca Cola

•

The Derg Inn, Terryglass

Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by San Pellegrino

•

Prime 74, Tipperary town

Best Hotel Restaurant – Sponsored by Elavon

•

Hotel Minella, Clonmel

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro

•

Lava Rock Restaurant, Cahir

Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by CLASSICdrinks

•

Chez Hans, Cashel

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

•

Dooks Fine Foods, Fethard

Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Bushmills

•

Morrissey’s Bar, Cahir