Tipperary under a blanket of snow

Motorists and road users in County Tipperary are being warned this morning to take particular care after a heavy snowfall overnight which has left roads hazardous and conditions difficult.

The blanket of snow which fell resulted in the closure of a number of schools in the county and bus services in some areas have been cancelled or restricted. Travellers are asked to check with bus companies before venturing out.

The heavy snowfall is beginning to thaw, with heavy slush now making roadways and footpaths slippy and drivers and pedestrians are being advised to exercise caution.

There were a number of minor accidents as a result of the conditions but none were reported as serious.