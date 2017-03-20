BoI welcome for 'Enterprise Town'

Bank of Ireland has announced that 'Enterprise Town' will be coming to the Canon Hayes Centre, Tipperary Town on Friday March 24th and Saturday March 25th.

The two-day event will feature a Business and Community Expo as well as plenty of family friendly activities.

The Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town event has been organised by the Bank in partnership with the local community.

The initiative aims to promote enterprise and drive business momentum for local businesses and the wider sports and social communities around Tipperary Town by connecting with the people in these areas to showcase what the area has to offer. Events are free to attend for all the family and are open to both customers and non-customers of Bank of Ireland.

On Friday, RTÉ sports pundit Marty Morrissey will host a Business Panel Discussion on supporting local enterprise. The panel will feature local business owners: Elaine Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick Painters; Matt Ryan, Auctioneer and Farmer; Shane Kelly, CEO of Tipperary Town Chamber and Bernard Brogan, Senior Hotelier and Proprietor of Dundrum House Hotel.

A sports interview with All Ireland Senior Camogie Winner, Geraldine Kinane, will also take place on the day. Musical entertainment will be provided by Irish Baritone Derek Ryan, The Charles Kickham Band and the Tipperary Gospel Choir, and a fashion show will take place to showcase the latest fashion trends from local boutiques – events not to be missed!

On Saturday, a sports panel discussion will take place with a wealth of renowned sport stars. The discussion will feature: Tipperary Manager, Mick Ryan; Mairead Morrissey and Brian Fox, Tipperary Football; John Kiely, Limerick Manager; Sarah Fryday, Tipperary Camogie; Paul Breen, Republic of Ireland Junior Soccer and the infamous Alan Quinlan, former Munster and Ireland rugby star.

A Bizworld Presentation, kickboxing demonstrations, face painting, Moloney’s pet farm exhibition and a free Irish Heart Foundation blood pressure mobile unit are also among the weekend’s other highlights and with much more entertainment to look forward to this event is not to be missed!

The Liam McCarthy will even make an appearance at Saturday’s festivities!

Throughout the weekend over 100 exhibitors will display a wide variety of products and services and Bank of Ireland is calling on those living and working in the Tipperary Town area to come and support these homegrown businesses.

Commenting on the initiative, Michael Ryan, Head of Bank of Ireland Tipperary, said: “Bank of Ireland is committed to supporting business growth across Tipperary and we want to continue to be Ireland’s Enterprise Bank. We would encourage local businesses and the wider community to come and share in activities over the weekend. I would like to thank the Enterprise Town Committee and all those involved in helping to organise and exhibit at this event.”

Branch Manager, John Cooney, added: “The local community have embraced this initiative wholeheartedly, and working together we have organised a very exciting programme of activity. The event will be free to attend and is open to all. It is a fantastic opportunity for the community to see the level of enterprise here in Tipperary Town.”