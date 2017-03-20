Nenagh CBS Secondary School to get five new classrooms

Nenagh's CBS Secondary School has been allocated funding by the Department of Education for five new classrooms.

As well as the classrooms, the school will receive funding for toilet facilities and to demolish prefabs

The announcement has been welcomed by local TDs Alan Kelly and Jackie Cahill.

This is very welcome news for the school. I am delighted for the staff, management and pupils,” said Deputy Kelly.

The former Minister for the Environment described St Joseph's CBS as a “very progressive school”.

“In 2013 I was delighted to be to officially open its €470,73 extension. It is great to see further development taking place,” he said.

Deputy Kelly wished principal Karen O'Donnell; the staff, pupils and board of management of the school continued success and congratulated them on their hard work and commitment to the school

Meanwhile, Deputy Cahill said: “This is a very welcome development, and I know that the school management and entire community are thrilled with this announcement.”

Deputy Cahill said he had met school staff and management, and it was clear that there was a significant need to expand the school. The provision of five classrooms will go a long way to addressing their capacity challenges.