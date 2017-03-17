Kilcommon Pilgrims Paths Day Walk

Kilcommon is once again gearing up for its annual Pilgrim Paths Day walk, and readers are invited to come along and enjoy a lovely day out.

Fr. Anthony Keane, OSB, Glenstal Abbey and Fr. Dan Woods, P.P. Kilcommon Parish, are pictured at the Mass Rock field, Kilcommon, (right) in preparation for the fourth National Pilgrim Paths Day walk which will take place on Holy Saturday, 12.30pm, April 15th, at the Kilcommon Pilgrim Loop.

The fourth National Pilgrim Paths Day walk at Kilcommon Pilgrim Loop will take place on the weekend of Holy Saturday, April 15th, 2017.

The event is hosted by Fr. Dan Woods., P.P. and Fr. Anthony Keane, OSB, Glenstal Abbey. Pilgrims and walkers are invited to convene at Kilcommon Community Hall at 12.30 pm to register for the walk which includes a special reflection at the Mass Rock with Fr. Anthony and Fr. Dan. Fr. Dan and Fr. Anthony will be supported by young singers from Kilcommon National School, local harpist and musicians.

The walk will conclude with a pilgrim gathering for refreshment at Kilcommon Community Hall. All are welcome. Fee of €5 includes refreshments and children are free.

For further details contact the Parochial House 062 78103.