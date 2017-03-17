Search is on to find 2017 Tipperary Rose

Tipperary Rose Fiona O'Sullivan has officially launched the search to find this year’s Premier County’s representative for the Rose of Tralee International Festival in August this year.

The Irish TV presenter remembers fondly the last year as the reigning Tipperary Rose, especially the little nudge of encouragement she was given which resulted in one of the best years of her life.

“From Lourdes to Tralee to New York, being the Tipperary Rose has given me so many opportunities. It has strengthened my pride in Tipperary and I have discovered all of the good that is being done at a local level. When I became the Tipperary Rose last April, I discovered what it feels like to represent where you come from – a true honour,” said Fiona.

Meanwhile coordinator of the Tipperary Rose of Tralee events, Ciarán O'Connell said: “Fiona has been one of the busiest Tipperary roses in as many years, partaking in over seventy events across the county and country, and putting Tipperary on the map not only in the Dome last August but also at the many local, national, international events she has attended as a proud Tipperary Rose. We are reaching out to all the Clubs and Parishes of the county; North, South, Mid, East and West to ask you to nominate or suggest a local lady to come forward and take the first step of this once in a lifetime experience while representing your local area, town, village or business.”

In the 2017 Rose selections, whoever is picked as the Tipperary Rose in April will travel via the Rose tour to the international festival in Tralee in August and will take part in all the parades, Rose Ball, public engagements and a private qualifying event at the festival, from which 32 Roses will be chosen to appear in the live selection broadcasts.

The selection is open to females between 18 and 27, who are of Irish ancestry or citizenship, be unmarried or never been married and who would like to represent County Tipperary.

For more info visit www.roseoftralee.ie/apply or find the “tipperary.rosecentre” on all social media. Closing date for entries is the 8th of April. The selection day is Friday 28th of April at the Anner Hotel, Thurles. A Rose Information evening will take place on Sunday the 26th of March 5 -7pm at The Anner Hotel, Thurles.