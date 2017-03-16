Fairtrade fortnight in Cashel

Fairtrade Fortnight was marked in Cashel Community School last week with some first year students enjoying a Fairtrade breakfast , students learned about the journey of the cocoa bean , tea leaf, banana and coffee bean before they reach our shops. The chocolate tasting proved very popular where students were blindfolded and tasted different pieces of chocolate, the Fairtrade samples won outright. Students learned about the dark reality of child labour in some parts of the world. They learned how the Fairtrade label ensures hard working farmers get a fair wage and when consumers put Fairtrade in their shopping baskets, they take exploitation out.